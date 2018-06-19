Fortnite V4.4 update explains stink bomb damage, nerfs rocket launchers, and adds a new LTM: Final Fight Teams of 20

The Fortnite V4.4 update patch notes are here, and there are big changes on the way with details on the stink bomb, and a nerf for rocket launcher reloads and ammo. There's also a new 8-bit skin and a new Teams of 20 LTM mode, Final Fight, which replaces the circles with a timer.

Fortnite stink bomb rarity, duration and damage explained

The Fortnite stink bomb is finally here and it's an interesting one, creating a "stinky cloud" that inflicts 5 damage a second, for 9 seconds. That is going to be interesting when used against forts.

Here's the full Fortnite stink bomb stats, according to the patch notes:

Stink Bomb added.

Creates a stinky cloud that deals 5 damage every half-second within the cloud.

9-second duration.

Epic rarity.

Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Vending Machines.

Loot in stacks of 3 with a maximum stack of 5.

Fortnite rocket launcher reloads and ammo nerfed

Fortnite is drastically reducing rocket launcher ammo and extending reloads. This potentially could have a big impact on the end game, which often descends into rocket spam from players with tens of rockets.

These are the new stats:

Increased the reload time of the Rocket Launcher based on rarity:

Rare from 2.3 seconds to 2.8.

from 2.3 seconds to 2.8. Epic from 2.185 seconds to 2.66.

from 2.185 seconds to 2.66. Legendary from 2.07 to 2.52.

from 2.07 to 2.52. The maximum number of unloaded Rocket Ammo that can be held has been changed to 12.

It means players might have to actually leave their forts in the final circle and fight each other directly, instead of lighting the sky up with a million rockets.

New LTM - Final Fight: Teams of 20

There's a new Fortnite Limited Time Mode that adds a countdown and decides who wins on player count. In the new Fortnite Final Fight mode you only get three storm circles but the last one triggers a countdown. The team with the most players left when it hits zero wins.

Here's more on how that works:

Final Fight plays similar to standard Battle Royale, but instead of the Storm circles closing all the way, the Storm stops after the 3rd circle.

When the circles have finished closing in, the final countdown timer will begin.

The remaining teams will battle it out until the timer expires.

The team with the most players remaining at the end of the timer wins!

In the event of a tie, the two (or more) teams tied for the lead win the match.

New Fortnite skin: 8-Bit Demo

Not a lot to add here. Just a new skin called 8-Bit demo, with some retro details and a nice pixelated backpack.

