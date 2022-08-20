Where to swim at Fortnite Sunburned Shacks or Beach Bash

Fortnite Sunburned Shacks or Beach Bash are both idyllic landmarks tucked on the outskirts of the island, which makes them the perfect places to go and take a dip in the water. Swimming, as you know, takes no effort at all in the battle royale, so simply launch yourself into the ocean blue and you'll be on your way.

To tick off an entry in the Recovery section of the Dragon Ball-themed Fortnite quests, you have to take a swim in either of the locations named, and as they're so far out of the way it's unlikely you'll stumble across them by accident while travelling around in Fortnite. That's why we're here to help you find them without the hassle, so follow our lead to take a dip in the water at Sunburned Shacks or Beach Bash in Fortnite.

Fortnite Sunburned Shacks and Beach Bash locations

The locations for Beach Bash and Sunburned Shacks in Fortnite are on completely opposite sides of the map, so it's handy that you only need to swim at one of them rather than both – you can choose which to go for based on the route of the battle bus, or just see where the match takes you. If you want some further pointers on where to take a dip, we've got more details below.

Take a dip in the water at Sunburned Shacks in Fortnite

Fortnite Sunburned Shacks covers the area around several small islands on the eastern edge of the bay found east of Sanctuary, so you have plenty of choice for where to swim in this location. You'll also find a Fortnite Grapple Gloves dispenser floating in the nearby waters, and there's also the Kame House on the small circular island if you still need to visit a familiar training location.

Take a dip in the water at Beach Bash in Fortnite

Fortnite Beach Bash is a party area decked out with an ice cream van, lasers, and a whole lot more, which you'll find beyond the purple trees on the west coast by heading southwest from Reality Falls or northwest from Greasy Grove.

