Where to find Fortnite Leafy Reef, Mighty Monument, and Loot Landing

Fortnite Leafy Reef, Mighty Monument, and Loot Landing are all landmarks situated on small islands, and it's their watery locations that make them so suitable for the task they've been assigned here. Each of them represents a prime place to catch some bounty from the lake or sea, so scan the surrounding area for the white circular fishing spot markers on the surface then try to hit them when you cast off.

To complete one of the Dragon Ball-themed Fortnite quests in the Recovery category, you'll need to go fishing at all three of the locations listed here, and as they're not marked by name on the map you could spend a while searching around Fortnite to find them. We're here to speed up that process and save you time, so let us guide you to where you can go fishin' at Leafy Reef, Mighty Monument, and Loot Landing in Fortnite.

Fortnite Leafy Reef, Mighty Monument, and Loot Landing locations

We've marked the locations of Leafy Reef, Mighty Monument, and Loot Landing in Fortnite on the map above, so you can track down these three landmarks and start doing some angling at them. If you want further details on how to find them and where the nearest fishing rods are, we've got you covered.

Go fishin' at Leafy Reef in Fortnite

Fortnite Leafy Reef is an island off the southwest coast covered in purple trees, which can be reached by heading west from Greasy Grove. You'll find a barrel of fishing rods at the east end of the island next to a rock and a rowing boat, and if more are needed there's another barrel on the opposite beach at Shelly Shoals.

Go fishin' at Mighty Monument in Fortnite

Fortnite Mighty Monument marks the remains of the previous statue on the island east of Sanctuary, and although the No Sweat Summer event has now officially ended this bay area is still brightly decorated. There are two handy barrels of fishing rods on the southwest edge of the island, with one on the wooden pier and the other tucked behind the round hut.

Go fishin' at Loot Landing in Fortnite

Fortnite Loot Landing sits in the middle of Loot Lake, just to the north of everyone's most loved/hated POI Tilted Towers, and you can easily spot it thanks to the Fortnite Timber Pines overshadowing the area. There's a double helping of fishing rod barrels on the wooden pier to the north of this island, and plenty more on the surrounding coasts if they've somehow all been removed already.

