If you need to know how to stop the music at Rave Cave in Fortnite, you need to destroy all the music equipment in the disco area. Rave Cave is a massive party location in Fortnite, featuring all sorts of loot, the Baller vehicles, and a colorful dance floor with some pounding beats. Unfortunately, you’ve got to be the party pooper for this weekly challenge, but at least you’ll get some XP for being a buzzkill. Here’s exactly what you need to do to complete the Fortnite weekly challenge to stop the music at Rave Cave.

How to stop the Rave Cave music (Image: © Epic Games) To stop the music in Rave Cave, you’ve got to destroy all the music and DJ equipment near the dancefloor part of Rave Cave. Head inside the cave – which is in the northwest section of the Fortnite map – and get to the dancefloor in the large, open part of the cave. Head to the slightly raised area in front of the dancefloor where the DJ decks are and look for these items, then just smack them with your pickaxe enough times to destroy them. Use the above image to help you see what you need to destroy:

1. The DJ decks 2. The large sets of speakers on either side of the DJ decks 3. The scaffolding over the dancefloor that holds up more speakers

Once those have all been destroyed, you should notice that the main Rave Cave music has stopped, although some music can still be heard on the dancefloor. This appears to come from the soldiers on the dancefloor, but you don’t need to defeat them for the challenge to count as the equipment you’ve just destroyed should be sufficient.



With the challenge completed, you’ll get 15,000 XP for your efforts and can cross off another one of the week 7 Fortnite quests off your list. Make sure you know how to throw consumable pickups in Fortnite to get another challenge done for some easy XP.