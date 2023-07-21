When does Fortnite Season 4 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 4 start is a question that some players may be considering already, even though we still have over a month to go in the current Wilds season, as well as thinking about what the Season 4 Battle Pass theme is going to be. As things stand we're currently exploring the jungle and working out how to access the loot locked deep within the hidden temples by solving Fortnite match flames puzzles, while keeping one eye out for the Relik boss cloaking themselves amongst the trees. There are real summer vibes currently running through Fortnite, but how much longer will they last for? If you're looking ahead and wondering what Fortnite Season 4 in Chapter 4 may bring, then here's everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 4 start in Chapter 4? The Fortnite Season 4 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 3 Battle Pass will end on August 25, 2023 at 2am ET. This means that the Fortnite Season 4 start date will most likely also be Friday August 25, 2023 following the usual downtime for the transition, but it will be a while before we receive official confirmation on this. It has also been a while since we had a big Fortnite live event, so perhaps this time around there will be some sort of celebration to make the new season.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 4?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the time of writing, it's too early to predict exactly what the biggest changes for Fortnite Season 4 will be. The current season has shaken things up considerably, with the new jungle biome adding fresh flora and fauna along with mud that sticks to players and helps them hide in the undergrowth, so we could see this expanded upon further. It's also a safe bet to assume that we'll receive several Fortnite new weapons for the start of Season 4, with other items being taken out of rotation and placed in the vault. We haven't heard much about Fortnite first person mode recently, so there's an outside chance that we could see something more around that too.

How much will the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $7.99 / £6.99 to get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £17.49 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in August 2023.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 4 in Chapter 4 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all of the details as soon as they're revealed!