When does Fortnite Season 2 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 2 start is a question that only the keenest of players will be considering at this point, as we've only recently begun Chapter 4 and the next changeover is months away. Still, there's no harm in looking ahead and considering what's to come, including thinking about what the Season 2 Battle Pass theme could be. Currently we're still getting to grips with a brand new island setting in Fortnite, and enjoying the festivities around the Winterfest event, but if you're peeking into the future and wondering what Fortnite Season 2 may look like when it starts, then here's everything we know about it so far.

When does Fortnite Season 2 start? The Fortnite Season 2 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website (opens in new tab) and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 1 Battle Pass will end on March 10, 2023. It's unlikely we'll have another Fortnite live event at this point as they normally feature every other season, but we can expect the Fortnite Season 2 start date to be around Saturday March 10, 2023 following the usual downtime for the transition. This is a departure from the Sunday changeovers we've been used to, so it will be interesting to see if anything else is done differently this time.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 2 in Chapter 4?

It's too early to predict what changes will be made for Fortnite Season 2 in Chapter 4, especially after such a big recent shift that included relocating to a brand new island, updating to Unreal Engine 5, adding Fortnite Dirt Bikes, and a whole lot more. There are still a number of potential features predicted by Fortnite leaker HYPEX (opens in new tab) that haven't appeared yet, including a new Apparel cosmetic type, rideable flying animals, and first person mode, so it's possible they could feature if they don't get released during the current season in progress. Whatever happens, the changes won't be as significant as the switch to the new chapter we've just been through.

How much will the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass cost?

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you loads of additional rewards. The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $7.99 / £6.49 for 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £15.99 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass in March 2023.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 2 in Chapter 4 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all the details as soon as they're revealed!