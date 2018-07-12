Follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels - Fortnite Season 5 Week 1 challenge

Holy heck, Fortnite season 5 is LIVE, and with new Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges. Here's where we tell you how to follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels. Your reward for doing so will be 5 shiny Battle Stars to boost your Fortnite tiers.

Obviously you could go and finds the treasure map in Risky Reels first, buuut we all know you're going to skip that bit because you don't need to. Let's just cut to the chase and get those stars.

How to follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels 1: head to Tomato Town on the map

The stars can be found on the bridge that runs under the mountain next to Tomato Town. Head there from the battle bus and aim for the side of the bridge nearest Tomato town.

How to follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels 2: Aim for bridge entrance

As you glide in you want to aim for the opening of the bridge on the Tomato Town side. If you are coming from the Tomato Town direction then aim for the right hand side.

How to follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels 3: pick up the stars!

The stars will pop near the corner, so run around that area (left now if you're facing Tomato town like in the picture) and they should appear. Collect them and you're done. Nice. Now defeat just defeat the other 99 people, easy.

If you want to check out one of the biggest Fortnite Season 5 changes then look at this new Fortnite All Terrain Kart vehicle - it fits four and has a bounce pad on the roof!