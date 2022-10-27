How to destroy jack-o'-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite

To destroy jack-o'-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite, you need to find those decorative Halloween squashes and shoot them with a gun. That's the basic premise for this quest, though of course it's not quite that simple as you still need to know where to find those Fortnite jack-o'-lanterns and get your hands on one of the many ranged weapons before you can do this.

Fortnite jack-o'-lanterns are just one of the various types of spooky decorations springing up around the island as part of the Fortnite Fortnitemares event, though in keeping with tradition you'll usually spot them near the front entrance to residential properties in Fortnite. When you start tracking them down, hitting them with your harvesting tool will do no good as that won't count towards this quest, so to help you make progress through it here's everything you need to know to destroy jack-o'-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite.

Where to find Fortnite jack-o'-lanterns

Fortnite jack-o'-lanterns are generally found outside the front of residential buildings, often alongside other Halloween decorations, and we've marked all of the locations we've spotted on the map above. As you need to destroy five of them in total, there are a few suggested routes you can take to do this:

Start at Shiny Sound (x2) then head east to the three individual residences

Start at Tilted Towers (x3) then head east to Research Lab Minotaur (x2)

Start at Fort Jonesy (x4) then head southeast to Shrouded Settlement

It should be noted that you don't have to destroy all five Fortnite jack-o'-lanterns in a single match, and you can even return to the same ones in subsequent matches to destroy and register them again.

How to use a ranged Fortnite weapon to destroy jack-o'-lanterns

You'll need a Fortnite ranged weapon to destroy jack-o'-lanterns, so you just have to shoot them with anything that fires projectiles over distance. Assault Rifles, SMGs, Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, and Pistols should all work just fine, and we expect the spooky Pumpkin Launcher rockets will also count for this – though that's a much less subtle approach! Blast five jack-o'-lanterns to pulp with a ranged weapon and you can tick this Fortnitemares quest off your list.