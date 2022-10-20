How to help defeat Fortnite Inkquisitor at Grim Gables

The Fortnite Inkquisitor (or Fortnite Inquisitor as some call them) is a new NPC boss introduced as part of the Fortnitemares event for 2022, and you'll need to help defeat them at Grim Gables if you want to tick off that particular assignment from your Halloween-themed list of chores. As with most boss fights you'll encounter in the battle royale, it pays to team up with others and work together on taking them down, and although it's not impossible to do it on your own, it's certainly a lot more difficult.

To get started on this task you need to know where to find Fortnite Inkquisitor, and this involves a quick ritual in the depths of Grim Gables in order to make them appear. With that done, you then need to rely on your best Fortnite combat tactics to deal with this tough NPC boss, as if you try to attack them head on you'll be eliminated before you even get chance to say "Trick or treat!" With that in mind, we've got the best advice for how to help defeat Inkquisitor at Grim Gables in Fortnite.

Where to find Fortnite Inkquisitor

As the quest description reveals, you'll find Fortnite Inkquisitor at Grim Gables which is a relatively new POI to the north of the island, where Shifty Shafts previously stood. This information is relevant, as it's down into the old mine shafts you need to go if you want to find this NPC boss.

By the northwest corner of the old house at Grim Gables, you'll find an entrance to the mine shaft with a yellow digger next to it – you can also access this area by breaking through the floor of the shed in the corn maze to the north of the house, but the open entrance is easier to use. Once underground, you need to step into the circle of six fires which will light up at your presence, then shortly after Fortnite Inkquisitor will spawn into this room so be prepared to fight!

How to defeat Fortnite Inkquisitor

To defeat Fortnite Inkquisitor, you ideally want to enlist the help of a full squad so you can distract the boss by attacking from different directions, meaning that you're not all taking the full brunt of their onslaught. As long as you deal some damage to this NPC, you'll count as having helped defeat the Inkquisitor if the rest of your squad finishes the job so you'll still complete the quest. Of course, it is possible to do this solo, but you'll need plenty of skill to do so.

The weapons of choice for Fortnite Inkquisitor are Firefly Jars and the Jack-O-Launcher, so they'll quickly engulf the starting mine area in flames and can deal huge damage with accurate rocket strikes, which means your first action needs to be getting out of that enclosed space immediately. Once you have more room to work with in the open, keep moving around and ducking behind cover to avoid incoming fire, then slowly chip away at the boss' shield and health with the most powerful weapons you can lay your hands on. Ideally you'll also have some quick-acting recovery items on standby, such as Med Mist and small Shield Potions, so you can keep your own levels out of the danger zone.