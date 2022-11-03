Where is the Fortnite Dial-A-Drop

Everyone is looking for the new Fortnite Dial-A-Drop item after it appeared in the Week 7 quests, but there's a problem – it isn't actually available in the game yet. We know that it exists within the files, and evidently it should have gone live as part of the 22.30 update this week as it features in the new quests, but for whatever reason it hasn't actually been activated so nobody can find it.

Clearly this is an issue for anyone trying to tick off the Week 7 Fortnite quests as quickly as possible, because at the time of writing it's actually impossible to use a Dial-A-Drop in different matches as it's just not there. Unsurprisingly, Epic have been quick to react and resolve this, by pushing out a hotfix to Fortnite to replace the quest with one of the backup challenges (Damage Opponents with Shotguns) as they've done to fix similar issues in the past. We may not be able to use it now, but here's what we know so far about the Fortnite Dial-A-Drop.

What is the Fortnite Dial-A-Drop

New "Dial-A-Drop" item:- Item Rarity: Epic- Spawns a Generic, Health, or Vehicle Supply Drop- Vehicle Supply Drop spawns a modded pickup truck- Health Supply Drop spawns health & shield supplies- You will be able to select the type of Supply Drop

According to information posted by trusted leaker Shiina on Twitter (opens in new tab), the Fortnite Dial-A-Drop item looks like a handheld radio unit and will be of Epic rarity. It can be used to call in one of three different Supply Drops to your location:

Supply Drop: Contains weapons and materials

Contains weapons and materials Health Drop: Contains health and shield items

Contains health and shield items Vehicle Drop: Contains a modded Pickup Truck

You'll be able to choose which of these three crates you get when you use the Fortnite Dial-A-Drop, and it should arrive shortly after you request it. It isn't known yet whether these drops will appear on other players' maps like the regular Supply Drops do, but they will at least be able to see them floating down from the sky so think about where the best place is to deploy one to avoid making yourself a target. We'll have more details on this elusive item if, and when, it goes live in the battle royale.