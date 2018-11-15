Where to find the Fortnite Clay Pigeons and how to shoot them

You'd be forgiven if this is one of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges that looks familiar, as shooting Fortnite Clay Pigeons featured in a previous season as well. Helpfully, the clay pigeon shooters are also located in pretty much the exact same places as last time, so it shouldn't take long to track them down. To use one once you've found it, interact with the launcher then ready your weapon (a shotgun is probably the best choice) and get ready to blast the clay pigeon out of the air. Hit three in a row to reach the required score, then repeat until you tick off three of the six locations we've marked below.

Fortnite Clay Pigeon locations

Southwest of Shifty Shafts, near the giant chair

Head west from the giant chair southwest of Shifty Shafts (or north of Flush Factory, if you like) and you'll find a clay pigeon shoot near the cliff.

West of Pleasant Park is an isolated house in a clearing, and if you go northwest from there you'll spot this clay pigeon shoot amongst the trees.

On the northeast side of the recently landscaped Leaky Lake, there's a clay pigeon shoot overlooking the area.

On the north edge of the trees surrounding Lonely Lodge, there's a clay pigeon shoot nestled in a clearing.

Directly west of Risky Reels by the river, north of the covered bridge, is another of those clay pigeon shoots.

Directly south of Paradise Palms, way down near the edge of the island, this final clay pigeon shoot is tucked away between a shack and a stream.

