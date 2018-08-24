Get the free Fortnite Boogie Down emote by enabling two-factor authentication for your account

Okay, so getting a victory royale is cool and all that, but the real winners know it's all about the dancing before the Fortnite bus takes off. Which is why a free Fortnite emote is aways worth getting, especially an Epic one like Boogie Down.

Check it out:

If you want to get the Boogie Down Fornite emote for free then it's super easy - all you have to do is enable two-factor authentication on your Fortnite/Epic account. Doing so means you'll get a separate code sent to you whenever you login into your Fortnite account. If anyone tries to hack your password then, they won't get the code and their attempts to hijack all your skins, V-Bucks and back bling won't go anywhere.

That makes it a win/win situation because you get a free emote to pop while you're waiting for the battle bus, and the added security of knowing that no one can steal your Fortnite stuff by hacking your account.

How to get the free Fortnite Boogie Down emote

To get the free Fortnite emote just go to your Fortnite account and follow these steps:

In your ACCOUNT SETTINGS, click on the PASSWORD & SECURITY tab to view your security settings.

At the bottom of the page, under the TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION heading, click to ENABLE AUTHENTICATOR APP or ENABLE EMAIL AUTHENTICATION as your two-factor method.

Do that and the next time you login you should see the Boogie Down emote sitting in your locker ready to bust a move. You're welcome.

