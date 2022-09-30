When is the Fortnite Aya Nakamura experience and how to watch

The Fortnite Aya Nakamura experience is the latest entry in the Soundwave Series, which has previously seen musical performances from the likes of Hamaki, Tones & I, Emicida, and most recently Gen Hoshino. These events take players on an interactive journey through themed areas based on the performer's songs, with plenty of XP to be earned along the way and some Fortnite reward items to claim for free at the end. This performance will only be available for a limited time, so if you want to get involved then here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Aya Nakamura Soundwave Series.

What time does the Fortnite Aya Nakamura Soundwave Series start

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Aya Nakamura Soundwave Series experience will be available from Thursday October 6 at 9am PT / 12noon ET / 5pm BST, and will run for 72 hours. That means you have until the same time on October 9 to complete the event, so don't wait too long before joining it.

How to watch the Fortnite Aya Nakamura Soundwave Series

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When the Fortnite Aya Nakamura Soundwave Series experience becomes available, select the Change option from the lobby screen and you'll be taken to the Discover page, where you should see an option front and center to select the Soundwave Series: Aya Nakamura. If you can't see that or want an alternative route, then you can tab over to the Island Code screen and enter island code 3500-0540-0065. Return to the lobby screen, and follow the Start prompt to begin the show.

At certain times you can also watch the Fortnite Aya Nakamura experience via Picture-in-Picture while playing the Battle Royale or other modes, which can be turned on through the settings at the following times during the event:

Thursday October 6 at 9am PT / 12noon ET / 5pm BST

Friday October 7 at 12noon PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Saturday October 8 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST

Sunday October 9 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST

Note that you won't be able experience any of the interactive elements of the show with Picture-in-Picture, but you can still watch it all.

What are the Fortnite Aya Nakamura Soundwave Series rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To coincide with the Fortnite Aya Nakamura Soundwave Series, the Copines emote representing a dance move from her hit single of the same name will be available to purchase from the Item Shop for a limited time from Wednesday October 5 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BST (October 6), so you can pick it up ready for when the event starts. By completing the Aya Nakamura experience itself, you'll receive the Aya's Island loading screen and Soundwave Series - Aya Nakamura spray (both pictured above) completely for free, so make sure you stick around to collect your rewards at the end.