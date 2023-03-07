Fortnite ancient text at Shattered Slabs: Where to search

Collecting three Fortnite ancient text at Shattered Slabs is the challenge here, and they're a little more spread out than previous collectibles so you're going to need to comb this named location in the southwest corner of the island to search for them all. These ancient text have the appearance of archaic scrolls, and perhaps these dusty old parchments will help to explain why a giant rift is forming in the skies before Fortnite Season 2 arrives, as well as helping you tick another Oathbound quest off your list. If you're hunting for historic documents, then here's where to search for ancient text at Shattered Slabs in Fortnite.

Where to search for ancient text at Shattered Slabs in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of three Fortnite ancient text at Shattered Slabs, and they're spread across the length of this named location so you'll need to travel around it to search for them all. We've marked them on the above image to show you where to go, and there's an additional description of their position here:

Inside the easternmost dark-roofed building on the north side of the area, next to a bookcase. Inside the rectangular building on the east side of the wooden bridge, next to the table and chairs. Inside the highest building on the south side of the area, next to a couple of bookcases.

To search for ancient text at Shattered Slabs in Fortnite, walk up to the scroll and then use the prompt. As with the Fortnite papers at Lonely Labs before, the ancient text is on the ground but the 'Collect ancient text' prompt will appear in the air above it, so make sure you look up to follow it.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.