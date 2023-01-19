How to align star sensors in Fortnite

You align star sensors in Fortnite by damaging them in the correct order, and we're here to show you how to do that so you don't spend any more time than necessary taking wild swings at them with your pickaxe. We're getting slightly ahead of ourselves, as before you can get started on that you need to reach the second set of Oathbound quests in Fortnite then head to the correct location to set up your star sensors and cosmic monitor, so we've got the lowdown on that too. If you're unsure of the order you need to hit them in to align star sensors in Fortnite, here's the solution to that particular puzzle.

Where to plant star sensors in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To align star sensors in Fortnite you first need to place them, which you'll be prompted to do when you reach the second set of Oatbound quests. After making contact with Rift Warden Stellan for a second time, you'll be instructed to plant star sensors and a cosmic monitor at Hidden Henge, a landmark in the middle of the grassy area northwest of Faulty Splits. Head to the marked location on the map and interact with the glowing outlines around the stone circle when you arrive there, to set up your equipment for the next step.

How to align Fortnite star sensors

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's little finesse involved in the process to align star sensors in Fortnite, as to calibrate this sensitive technical equipment you need to... hit them with your harvesting tool in the correct order. There are five sensors in total, and while you could use trial and error to eventually stumble upon the solution, it's much easier if you understand the puzzle so you can follow it though logically.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you look closely at the star sensors, you'll see that they're marked with different phases of the moon, from waxing crescent through first quarter, full, and third quarter, right through to waning crescent. The technical terms aren't important, as all you need to know is to hit them in the order shown in the image above to align star sensors in Fortnite. As you damage each one in turn it'll flash and turn gray, so don't stress if you go out of sequence as the previous sensors won't reset. With all five aligned, simply interact with the cosmic monitor in the middle and this section of the Oathbound quests will be complete.