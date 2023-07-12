Forget Project Q, this PS5 Backbone One controller is just $69.99 for Prime Day

This surprise Prime Day Backbone One deal has me wondering why anyone would still want to wait for Project Q. You can snag the iPhone mobile controller for £69.99 (RRP £99.99) on Amazon UK and $69.99 (RRP $99.99) on Amazon US, making this an international bargain that'll turn a few heads this Prime Day.

In our Backbone One review, we proclaimed that it's "as close to a must-have piece of kit for iPhone gamers as you're going to find these days," complete with faithfully thought-out details and an ergonomic design that makes Backbone a joy to use. The fact that it's been slashed by 30% in price is just one more reason to take advantage of this stunning Prime Day gaming deal , allowing you to take your PS5 experience on the go with one of the best mobile controllers around.

Luckily, this deal is available on both Amazon US and UK. Scroll ahead to check out more mega Prime Day deals and savings, including the best Prime Day iPad deals or Prime Day board game deals.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon US

Save $30 - Whether you're an avid mobile gamer or are looking for your sign to join up, the Backbone One is the ultimate way to enjoy all your favorite games wherever you go - no console required. From the looks of it, the PlayStation version for Andriod is also available at the discount price despite being launched just a few months ago.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition | £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon UK

Save £30 - If you're not sure about Project Q, the good news is that the Backbone One means you never have to be. It's a slick and stylish mobile controller that makes gaming on the go that much easier, and this 30% discount for Prime Day makes it all the better.

Should you buy the Backbone One PlayStation edition?

Backbone One is an absolute steal right now, more than worth it if you've been on the fence for a while. With a regular price tag of $99.99 / £99.99, this Prime Day offer is one of the lowest we've seen for the mobile controller yet, so it's as good a time as any to pick one up.

If you're looking to branch out from the usual Prime Day PS5 deals for something a little more compact, Backbone One provides the perfect mid-ground. It promises dynamic mobile gaming experiences with a familiar formatting twist that should appeal to PS5 owners keen to take their games on the go, and if you've never used a mobile controller before, you'd do well to kick off your journey with a great piece of gear.

It was one of our favorite mobile controllers even before the fantastic 30% Prime Day discount; "Simply put, the Backbone One offers a set of specs, features, and a design that's so good it's a marvel it isn't industry standard by now," we said in our review. That was over a year ago, and we haven't been swayed since.

We don't know the price of Sony's upcoming Project Q yet, but we'd be willing to bet it will cost a lot more than the Backbone One, despite the fact that it looks to offer pretty much the same if not less functionality. It's up to you if you want to wait around to see for yourself, but the Backbone One is super versatile as a mobile controller for non-PlayStation games too.

More of today's best Prime Day deals

More Backbone One deals

Check out these other offers for the best Backbone One deals both inside and outside Amazon's realm: