Football Manager 2020 free agents guide: Viviano, Strinic, Ben Arfa, and more

In both real life and fantasy football, high-quality players are tough to find on the cheap – which is why you need this best Football Manager 2020 free agents list. It removes the need to meet another team’s ridiculous valuation of a particular talent, and also eliminates the concern that said player may not even want to move in the first place. Whatever your level of Football Manager 2020 ability, there are gems to be found here - so don’t go starting a new save without our best Football Manager 2020 free agents guide.

Emiliano Viviano (GK, 33)

Italian keeper Viviano proves a great keeper for most sides in FM 2020, sporting superb stats in areas such as reflexes, throwing, and kicking. The ex-Sampdoria goalie is 33-years-old, so still very much in his prime, and he only asks for around £30k per-week in wages, making him a fairly cost-effective signing between the sticks. Keep in mind, however, that you face stiff competition for the former Italy international’s signature from day one.

Fabio Coentrao (D/WBL, 31)

Experienced Portuguese international Coentrao finds himself on the free agents list after leaving Primeira Liga side Rio Ave in the summer. The ex-Real Madrid talent continues to boast excellent attributes across the board in Football Manager 2020, including high off the ball, vision, and agility stats. Again, you’re looking at around £30k per-week to begin talks with Coentrao, but even at top-level sides, he expects to feature as a squad player at the very least.

Ivan Strinic (D/WBL, 31)

Another high-quality left-back amongst FM 2020’s free agents is former AC Milan player Strinic. The Croatia international, who featured heavily in the team’s successful 2018 World Cup campaign, enjoys particularly strong mental stats in-game, including 17 determination and 15 aggression. He’s happy to settle for an emergency backup role at top teams if required, but his wage demands are slightly higher than Coentrao’s at around £50k per-week.

Ricardo Ferreira (DC, 26)

Former Braga defender Ferreira has just one Portugal cap to his name, but even for higher-rated sides, he’s a great signing in FM 2020. The 26-year-old, who was on the books at AC Milan earlier in the decade, starts out with high positioning, determination, and bravery stats, and boasts plenty of potential to boot. He requests around £45k per-week at top teams, but if you’re lucky, you might haggle him down to under the £40k mark.

Lucas Silva (DM/MC, 26)

26-year-old Lucas Silva left Real Madrid in the summer after spending four years with the La Liga side. That doesn’t help matters for English teams - you need to offer him a huge wage in order for the midfielder to instantly qualify for a work permit. He happily slots in as a rotational squad player if you manage to sign him, after which you can take advantage of his well-rounded stats including 16 long shots, 15 teamwork, and 15 passing.

Hatem Ben Arfa (AMRC, 32)

Former Newcastle midfielder Ben Arfa remains a superb talent in FM 2020 at the age of 32. He can play on the right of attacking midfield if required, but his advancing age makes him more effective through the middle. The France international benefits from 18 flair, 17 first touch, and 16 dribbling attributes, and he isn’t too fussy about proposed playing time, making him a worthwhile acquisition for around £50k per week.

Biro Biro (AMRL, 24)

You’d be forgiven for overlooking 24-year-old Biro Biro, who has previously featured for Sao Paulo, Fluminense, and Shanghai Shenxin. Again, this is because you face a similar problem to that of Lucas Silva when managing an English team, as it isn’t easy to obtain on a work permit. If you can find a way around it, he’s definitely worth bringing on board, sporting high pace, dribbling, and agility stats, and beginning talks for just £10k per-week.

Wilfried Bony (ST, 30)

Experienced Ivory Coast international Bony was released by Swansea in the summer, and has yet to find a new a club. It’s worth getting in quickly, as he’s in high demand from the off in FM 2020 - the result of his 18 strength, 16 composure, and 15 finishing attributes. The ex-Man City striker scores plenty of goals if you can keep him fit, and he won’t expect too much playing time, but again, you may face some issues in getting him a work permit.

The best of the rest

There are plenty of fantastic free agents included throughout Football Manager 2020’s database. We’ve included some top picks below that should suit teams of varying quality, enabling you to find the next best free signing for your team. Keep in mind that, as above, the wages here are the minimum values, and you may need to offer significantly more to guarantee a player’s signature.

Goalkeepers:

Adam Bogdan (31, £18k p/w)

Mouez Hassen (24, £10k p/w)

Tomasz Kuszczak (37, 8k p/w)

Jordan Archer (26, £7k p/w)

Sebastien Cibois (21, £2.5k p/w)

Ted Smith (23, £2k p/w)

Defenders:

Philipp Wollscheid (30, DC, £14k p/w)

Ignazio Abate (32, D/WBR, £11k p/w)

Tommie Hoban (25, DC/DRL, 10.5k p/w)

Stephane Sparagna (24, DC, £10k p/w)

Vashon Neufville (19, DL, £1.5k p/w)

Luis Grassow (20, DC/DR, £1k p/w)

Midfielders

Jeremie Bela (26, AMR, £25k p/w)

Fernando Tissone (32, DM/MC, £12k p/w)

Jack Rodwell (28, DM, £8k p/w)

Harry Charsley (22, MC/AMC, £4.5k p/w)

Nicolas Garmendia (21, MC/AMC, £1k p/w)

Bilal (19, AML, £200 p/w)

Strikers

Dellatorre (27, ST, £15k p/w)

Giuseppe Rossi (32, ST, £10k p/w)

Joao Luiz (20, ST/AMRL, £10k p/w)

Samed Yesil (25, ST, 9k p/w)

Thomas Oualembo (20, ST, £1.5k p/w)

Luca Navarro (19, ST, £1k p/w)

