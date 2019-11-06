Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: the best young players to pick up for cheap at the start of the game

While players like Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix are technically known as Football Manager 2020 wonderkids, everybody already knows about them. Chances are, you won't be able to afford them either because they're already two of the best players in the world despite being under 21-years-old. If you're starting off as a team with less budget than the absolute titans in Football Manager like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, you'll need to do some scouting to find some of the Football Manager 2020 cheap wonderkids. Here's all of our picks for the best cheap Football Manager 2020 wonderkids, with one of the best young players for each position explained.
Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Goalkeepers
While there are a number of top talents for the future available to play in goal, our number one choice has to go to Manuel Gasparini, a 17-year-old Italian at Udinese. The asking price will vary, but you should be able to pick him up for around £5m and a percentage of the profit from next sale. Pick him up and you'll have a star 'keeper for years to come.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£m)
|Manuel Gasparini
|17
|Udinese
|0.115
|Ivan Martinez
|17
|Osasuna (Atletico Pamplona)
|0.150
|Phelipe Megiolaro
|20
|Gremio
|0.04
|Marco Carnesecchi
|18
|Atalanta
|0.14
|Marcin Bulka
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|0.14
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|17
|KRC Genk
|0.07
|Sergio Dutra
|17
|Vitoria de Guimaraes
|0
|Federico Ravaglia
|19
|Bologna
|0.09
Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Full Backs
When it comes to full backs, there's a bunch of promising young players here, but the standout has to be Toni Herrero. An 18-year-old left back at Levante, Herrero is ideal for clubs not in the top tier but looking to buy young players for the future. His estimated cost is around £500k-£1m and he'll only ask for around £2k in wages, so he's a solid choice.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Value (£m)
|Toni Herrero
|18
|Levante
|D/WB L
|0.13
|Zlatan Sehovic
|18
|FK Partizan
|D/WB L
|0.17
|Facundo Mura
|20
|Estudiantes
|D/WB/M R
|1.66
|Josko Gvardiol
|17
|Dinamo Zagreb
|D LC
|0.15
|Josha Vagnoman
|18
|Hamburger SV
|D/WB RL
|1.21
|Neraysho Kasanwirjo
|17
|Ajax
|D RLC
|0.13
|Federico Ermacora
|19
|Udinese
|D LC
|0.05
|Noah Katterbach
|18
|1. FC Koln
|D/WB L
|0.18
Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Centre Backs
Centre back is a tough position to fill for the future, because there's not a ton of options when you're on a budget. Nevertheless, one of the best players available here is Melvin Bard; along with also being a natural at left back, the 18-year-old is a well-rounded player who is excellent as a ball playing defender.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Value (£m)
|Melvin Bard
|18
|Lyon
|D LC, ML
|0.44
|Sebastian Walukiewicz
|19
|Cagliari
|D C, DM
|0.99
|Jonathan Panzo
|18
|AS Monaco
|D LC
|0.42
|Lukas Mai
|19
|Bayern Munich
|D C
|0.56
|Igor Diveev
|19
|CSKA Moscow
|D C
|0.34
|Luis Felipe
|18
|Coritiba
|D C
|0.02
|Reece Oxford
|20
|FC Augsburg
|D C, DM
|2.42
|Leonardo Balerdi
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|D C
|3.03
Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Midfielders
Midfield covers defensive mid, centre mid, and attacking mid, so there's a wide range of positions here. The stand-out player here is Exequiel Palacios, an Argentinian centre mid plying his trade for River Plate. His best role is as a deep lying playmaker and with 16 passing at the start of the game, it's easy to see why. He'll be snapped up quickly by some big teams, so try to gazump them and get in early.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Value (£m)
|Exequiel Palacios
|20
|River Plate
|M LC
|2.91
|Thiago Almada
|18
|Velez
|AM LC
|2
|Agustin Almendra
|19
|Boca Juniors
|M RC
|1.9
|Matias Palacios
|17
|San Lorenzo
|AM C
|0.63
|Florent da Silva
|16
|Lyon
|AM C
|0.09
|Gustavo Assuncao
|19
|FC Famalicao
|DM
|1.15
|Fausto Vera
|19
|Argentinos Juniors
|DM
|1.49
|Luca Connell
|18
|Celtic
|M LC
|0.27
Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Wingers
When it comes to wingers, you want players who are fast, and can either cross a ball well or cut inside and shoot. Rober, an AMR at Real Betis (Real Hispalis) is a great choice on that front; he's valued at just £62k, and has some impressive stats including his dribbling, first touch, technique, and more.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Value (£m)
|Rober
|18
|Real Betis (Real Hispalis)
|AM RL
|0.06
|Francisco Trincao
|19
|SC Braga
|AM RL
|1.33
|Lazaro
|17
|Flamengo
|AM LC, CF
|0.02
|Joao Pedro
|17
|Fluminense
|AM RL, ST
|4.1
|Gabriel Veron
|16
|Palmeiras
|AM RL, ST
|0.02
|Pelayo Morilla
|17
|Real Sporting Gijon
|AM LC
|0.17
|Daniel Maldini
|17
|Milan
|AM RLC
|0.1
|Yusuf Barasi
|16
|AZ Alkmaar
|AM L, ST
|0.11
Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Strikers
Finally, 16-year-old Matias Arezo is our top recommendation for a young striker. The Uruguayan plays for River Playe de Montevideo and despite being so young, he's valued at £600k and in our game, wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and FC Porto. You'll need to get in there quick, but he's worth the price.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Value (£m)
|Matias Arezo
|16
|River Plate de Montevideo
|ST
|0.6
|Jose Juan Macias
|19
|Deportivo Guadalajara
|AM L, ST
|0.76
|Leonardo Marcos
|16
|Santos
|AM L, ST
|0.02
|Nahuel Ulariaga
|17
|Godoy Cruz
|AM R, ST
|0.5
|Peglow
|17
|Internacional
|ST
|0.02
|Fehmi Koc
|15
|Antalyaspor
|ST
|0.07
|Juan Manuel Gutierrez
|17
|Danubio FC
|ST
|0.07
|Louis Munteanu
|17
|Viitorul Constanta
|ST
|0.06