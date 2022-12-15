Florence Pugh plays a young woman falling apart in the first trailer for Zach Braff's A Good Person

The first trailer for Zach Braff's A Good Person is here.

Florence Pugh stars as Allison, a young woman whose world falls apart after being involved in a fatal accident. While in recovery for an opioid addiction and unresolved grief, she forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law, Daniel (Morgan Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward.

The film is written and directed by Zach Braff, who produces alongside Pugh. Molly Shannon, Celeste O'Connor, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Chinaza Uche also star.

This marks Braff's first directorial venture since 2014's Wish I Was Here, the follow-up to his 2004 romantic-comedy drama Garden State. A Good Person takes a detour from his first two films, which starred Braff and centered on his character, as well as containing more light-hearted, comedic elements.

"I'd like to do more [directing]," Braff told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) in 2021, fresh off his Primetime Emmy Award nomination for directing an episode of Ted Lasso. "I just kind of, for better, for worse, I just go where the wind takes me ... and then the pandemic happened and I wrote this screenplay. And then that came together with Florence [Pugh] and Morgan Freeman."

A Good Person is set to hit theaters in the United States on March 24, 2023, before hitting the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Italy later that year.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming films in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.