Final Fantasy 7, Bloodborne, and other fans are preparing their clown makeup ahead of today's PlayStation Showcase

Final Fantasy 7, Bloodborne, and other fans are finding themselves applying their clown makeup ahead of today's PlayStation Showcase .

As is tradition with every gaming showcase, fans are preparing to be let down when the game they're hoping to see doesn't make an appearance during the PlayStation event. We've seen it several times before - mainly with the Hollow Knight community - however, it seems several other communities are now following the trend.

Although PlayStation hasn't briefed fans on what exactly will appear at the showcase, we do know that it's set to feature over an hour's worth of PS5 and PSVR 2 content, as well as appearances from Sony's third-party developers and indie studios - so basically, anything is possible. If you did want to start theorizing though, you can take a look at our PlayStation Showcase predictions .

So who exactly is donning the clown makeup this time around? Well, we've seen a lot of Bloodborne fans getting their hopes up for that remaster they've been requesting for a while now. There's also a lot of excitement surrounding Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 16 - which fans are hoping will get some kind of release date/demo announcement today.

I am ready for the PlayStation Showcase! #FF7Rebirth pic.twitter.com/2TPaiBTBu0May 23, 2023 See more

me and the rest of the bloodborne fans before every single playstation showcase: pic.twitter.com/kJMi6EbtJBMay 24, 2023 See more

The Last of Us fans are also starting to convince themselves that Part 3 will be revealed today, but considering we only just got The Last of Us Part 1 , we highly doubt this one - sorry! A little more likely, and maybe this is just me putting my own clown makeup on, we've also seen a lot of fans wanting to see some kind of Kingdom Hearts 4 -shaped announcement today. It's been over a year since the sequel was first revealed so it would be nice to see more of it.

Imagine if The Last of Us Part 3 was announced during PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/J1s0UaMHuHMay 21, 2023 See more

PlayStation Showcase!Once again we puttin that Clown suit on for Kingdom Hearts 4! pic.twitter.com/zQFOTC9UePMay 17, 2023 See more

There's also a high possibility that we'll be seeing some brand new PlayStation IPs during the showcase. Earlier today, Sony shared its plans for the future revealing it aims to release two or more "major releases" each year , with 50% of PlayStation Studios' future investments going toward new PS5 IP . For now, we'll just have to wait and see, with a pack of makeup wipes on standby.