Final Fantasy 16 on PC is happening, it's just a case of when it releases on Steam or Epic. While it's currently being pushed as a PS5 exclusive, the original launch trailer mentioned it was 'also available on PC' and producer Naoki Yoshida has since confirmed it's coming to PC eventually. Here's what we know about a PC release for FF16.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Is Final Fantasy 16 on PC? Yes is the short answer. The game's original reveal trailer ended with a small disclaimer that it would 'also be available on PC', as you can see in the image above. Producer Naoki Yoshida has also confirmed it's a limited-time exclusive on PS5.

The only thing we don't know is when FF16 is coming to PC and whether it's Steam, Epic or both. All we really know is that Final Fantasy 16 is likely coming to other platforms before PC. In the above interview Yoshida says it's "true that Final Fantasy XVI is a six-month limited time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year".



The reasoning there is that the entire development focus has been optimizing the game for PS5. Yoshida explains that "even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimize it in half a year". As for when Final Fantasy 16 will release on PC, the only date even hinted at is "eventually" with Yoshida joking that "If the PC version comes out in half a year, I can quit the company (laughs)".



If I find out any more we'll update you with the details but for now a Final Fantasy 16 PC release is coming, just don't hold your breath too long.



