The Final Fantasy 16 Wind Shard explained

The Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16 has only one use - to create a new sword that Clive can be even more deadly with than before. You'll get this mysterious item, used for crafting and forging, as a reward for defeating the villainous Benedikta and her Eikon Garuda, but once you have it, where do you go from there? We'll explain the uses of the Wind Shard in FF16 below, and how you can use it to create the special Stormcry weapon.

How to use the Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

Once you have the Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16, you need to head back to the Hideaway and to the Black Hammer Forge run by Blackthorne. There, the Wind Shard can be used to craft the Stormcry Sword, a powerful early-game blade in FFXVI that has both 135 attack and stagger.

Once you have the Stormcry, be sure not to sell it! You'll find more powerful weapons throughout FFXVI, but each time you defeat an Eikon you'll receive a new kind of Shard that you can then use to upgrade Stormcry into a new kind of sword with better stats, and upgrade that one in a straight line of progression. Admittedly, it won't result in the best sword in the game (though if you do want to find Final Fantasy 16's best weapon we've got a page on that), but it can serve nicely until you reach that point much later on. It'll also be very useful if you're ready to start going after all the different Final Fantasy 16 hunt board locations, which will definitely test your combat power.

