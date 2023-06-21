The Final Fantasy 16 fast travel system is a pretty basic one when unlocked, a swift alternative to running through blighted fields or riding on a Chocobo, though a lot less versatile than those. Fast travel is unlocked pretty early on, but your options will expand as you progress through the plot of FFXVI and explore more. We'll cover the basics of this simple system below, so you know how to fast travel in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 fast travel system explained

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To fast travel in Final Fantasy 16 is done by using the Fast Travel Obelisks. The first time you'll encounter these is several hours into the plot of FFXVI, very much in the tutorial phase of the game, after a fight with a boss called the Midnight Raven and when approaching the town of Lostwing.

At this point you'll begin to encounter the Fast Travel obelisks, jagged pieces of rock with blue gemstones in them that flash when you approach them for the first time. When they flash, it means that the obelisk has been unlocked and added to your map.

From that point on, you can fast travel to any obelisk you've found in FFXVI by selecting it from either the world or local map. Fast travel can't be done within combat or during certain missions, and there'll be the occasional plot specific moment where you can't fast travel, but generally you should have free reign to use these obelisks whenever you want.

Of course, later on you can unlock a Final Fantasy 16 Chocobo to ride on. If you want to know how to get that and expedite your travel even further, just click on that!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission