Final Fantasy 16 is the first PS5 game to get custom faceplates

Final Fantasy 16's getting a special DualSense controller and PS5 faceplates.

Yesterday on April 27, Square Enix and PlayStation unveiled their latest special accessories for an upcoming exclusive. This time, it's Final Fantasy 16's turn for the accessories deal, and there's a special DualSense controller and PS5 faceplates available.

Final Fantasy XVI DualSense controller and PS5 covers announced on PS Blog JPN https://t.co/hpEXvYDdfF pic.twitter.com/5JzZvW3UIZApril 26, 2023 See more

Right now, it's a little unclear if the DualSense controller and faceplates will be available outside Japan. The two accessories were announced on the Japan-facing PlayStation Blog, and there's no evidence of them on the Western-facing PlayStation Direct store.

This is strangely the first time custom faceplates have been available for a PS5 game. The likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok were never afforded such special editions, but now you can kit out your PS5 in what looks to be two Eikons duking it out.

What will be available for US and European customers is the new Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle just below. This bundle contains Square Enix's new game, a PS5 console, and a DualSense controller, so pretty much everything you'd expect in a standard PS5 bundle with a game.

The PS5 Console Final Fantasy XVI Bundle launches June 22. Pre-order from https://t.co/y9oEB5aBse starting May 4 pic.twitter.com/Poez24d1HUApril 26, 2023 See more

Final Fantasy 16 is set to launch later this year on June 22, exclusively for the PS5. Check out our hefty Final Fantasy 16 preview for what we made of the new game when we played it out for ourselves, as well as comments from producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroki Takai.

