Final Fantasy 16 is the first PS5 game to get custom faceplates

By Hirun Cryer
published

But they might only be available in Japan

Final Fantasy 16
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 16's getting a special DualSense controller and PS5 faceplates. 

Yesterday on April 27, Square Enix and PlayStation unveiled their latest special accessories for an upcoming exclusive. This time, it's Final Fantasy 16's turn for the accessories deal, and there's a special DualSense controller and PS5 faceplates available.

See more

Right now, it's a little unclear if the DualSense controller and faceplates will be available outside Japan. The two accessories were announced on the Japan-facing PlayStation Blog, and there's no evidence of them on the Western-facing PlayStation Direct store.

This is strangely the first time custom faceplates have been available for a PS5 game. The likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok were never afforded such special editions, but now you can kit out your PS5 in what looks to be two Eikons duking it out.

What will be available for US and European customers is the new Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle just below. This bundle contains Square Enix's new game, a PS5 console, and a DualSense controller, so pretty much everything you'd expect in a standard PS5 bundle with a game.

See more

Final Fantasy 16 is set to launch later this year on June 22, exclusively for the PS5. Check out our hefty Final Fantasy 16 preview for what we made of the new game when we played it out for ourselves, as well as comments from producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroki Takai.

You can also head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for a full look at all the other exclusives PlayStation has lined up in the coming months.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.