FIFA 23 leaks suggest even EA thinks Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen off

A round of FIFA 23 leaks have come after the game was reportedly briefly playable on Xbox ahead of its official release. Leaks include the FIFA 23 soundtrack (which features artists like M.I.A., Odesza, Bad Bunny, and more), and unannounced third kits for certain teams.

But the most sought-after leaks are, of course, centered around FIFA Ultimate Team. Many English Premier League teams have leaked (opens in new tab), so we've got many players' ratings. Naturally, this has FUT players scrambling to plan out their team ahead of the official FIFA 23 launch, which is due next month.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Premier League club Manchester United, has gotten a pretty substantial nerf this time around (opens in new tab). Ronaldo, who is 37 years old, has been downgraded from 87 pace to an 81 pace, and is now a 90 overall rather than a 91. He's still an expensive player to grab for your FIFA Ultimate Team, he just may not be worth the coin as much as he was in previous years.

Ronaldo, who transferred from Juventus (in Italy's Serie A league) to Manchester United in late 2021, scored 18 goals in 30 matches during that 2021-2022 season, compared to 29 and 31 goals in 33 matches in the two previous seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and captain of the Australian Women's National Team Sam Kerr will both grace the cover of the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23, and from what we've seen, it looks like Mbappe's ratings are similar to FIFA 22. He's still ranked at 91, with slightly faster pacing, lower passing, and better defense - and he'll be on the cover of the standard edition of FIFA 23 on his own. But when do we get to make a FUT with women's footy stars, is the real question?

FIFA 23 is set to release on September 27 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

