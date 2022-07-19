FIFA 23 standard edition cover star is Kylian Mbappe

FIFA 23's standard edition cover star has been revealed as Kylian Mbappe.

Just earlier today on July 19, EA Sports finally pulled the lid back on the sole cover star of the standard edition of FIFA 23 specifically. Once again, Kylian Mbappe will be gracing the cover of the standard edition of FIFA 23, making this the third year in a row the French star has made it onto the cover of a FIFA game.

However, Mbappe won't be the standard edition cover star for FIFA 23 in Australia and New Zealand. That honor instead goes to Chelsea and Australia forward Sam Kerr, who will be adorning the standard edition of the latest entry in the soccer series in those two regions only.

Elsewhere, EA announced that both Mbappe and Kerr would be teaming up to be on the cover of the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23. So if you bag the more expensive edition of the new game anywhere in the world, you'll be greeted by both Mbappe and Kerr on the front cover, instead of just one or the other on the standard edition.

This actually marks the first time a female soccer star has ever been put on the cover of a FIFA game, throughout all the various editions of every annual release. Technically, this will also mark the final time a female player is on the cover of a FIFA game, as EA previously announced it would be dropping the FIFA branding after the launch of FIFA 23 later this year.

From next year in 2023, we'll instead be playing EA Sports FC. EA might be ending its long-standing licensing agreement with FIFA, but it'll still be retaining many of the same names and likenesses that you've come to know in FIFA history from on the pitch. So you can be pretty sure both Mbappe and Kerr will be back next year in the newly-named game.

