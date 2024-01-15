Fear Street author confirms which novel is being adapted for next movie in Netflix horror series – and production starts soon

Netflix's next Fear Street movie will be the first based on a specific R.L. Stine novel – and now we know what title it'll be. What's more, it's confirmed to be kicking off production very soon, too.

The Goosebumps author took to social media recently to share the news, writing: "I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen."

Released across three consecutive Fridays in July 2021, Fear Street 1994, Fear Street 1978, and Fear Street 1666 centered on teens Deena Johnson (Kiana Madeira) and Samantha Fraser (Olivia Scott Welch) as they attempt to take down the evil force that's been terrorizing their town for centuries. Community's Gillian Jacobs and Stranger Things stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke also featured.

While the horror trilogy takes inspiration from Stine's book series, none of the outings adapt a specific installment. Last year, Netflix's Head of Film Scott Stuber explained that Fear Street 4 would be more of a standalone outing than its predecessors, which goes some way to explaining why it's more of a direct interpretation.

"Obviously, there's a lot of books," Stuber previously told Collider. "There's one standalone that we're working on right now that we're once again trying to get the script right, but I like it very much, and so does the team. So I feel like if we can get that script right there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise."

Published in 1992, The Prom Queen follows Lizzie McVay, one of Shadyside High's five prom queen candidates. She soon realizes she's got bigger things to worry about than winning the crown, though, when her competitors start getting brutally murdered one by one. Can Lizzie stop the killer before she becomes the next victim?

Fear Street Part One, Part Two, and Part Three are streaming on Netflix now. While we wait for more news on the new flick, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.