Fast and Furious 10 casts Marvel's Brie Larson – and fans reckon she might be playing Brian's long-lost sister

Brie Larson has been cast in Fast and Furious 10, the upcoming action sequel starring Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel – and fans already think they've worked out who the Captain Marvel star might be playing.

Diesel, who is set to reprise his role as Dom Toretto in the follow-up, announced Larson's involvement on Instagram. Sharing a super smiley photo of himself and the Academy Award-winning actress, he wrote: "Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self, 'That's Captain Marvel'.

"Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

Since, Larson took to her own page to upload the same snap, saying: "Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family 🤝🚘 thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel. Can't wait to share more (when I can 😉)."

Following their posts, fans took to social media to speculate as to who Larson might be playing. Encouraged by Diesel's mention of "mythology", many claimed that the character would be linked to one we already know, which quickly turned into people suggesting that she could be bringing the long-lost sister of Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner to life.

"She's going to play someone's sibling. I'll hazard it's probably Brian's sister," one Twitter user wondered, as another tweeted: "Brian's sister, surely? It's all about Family, after all."

Referencing Brian's childhood friendship with Tyrese Gibson's Roman Pearce, another Fast and Furious enthusiast shared their hopes surrounding the new addition, saying: "If she is Brian's sister – and I don't want to get myself too excited for something that might not even happen – but if she is, she 100% HAS to give Roman shit because he would totally be like a big brother to her having grown up together. Their scenes together would be amazing."

"If she's not playing Brian's long lost sister named 'Brie-an,' I swear to god," a fourth joked.

Walker's last appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise was in 2015's Furious 7, following his tragic death on November 30, 2013. The movie ended with Brian living it up with his family, having retired from Dom's crew. The final scene sees Brian and Dom driving through the hills of California in separate cars, as they teasingly race one another. As Dom recalls his memories with Brian, the two bid each other farewell and zoom off in different directions.

Originally scheduled to release during Easter Weekend 2023, Fast 10 – geared up to be the penultimate chapter in the series – will now come out in cinemas on May 19 next year. Justin Lin is lined up to direct, having helmed five of the previous movies, while Chris Morgan wrote the script.

Joining Diesel, Gibson, Theron, Momoa, and Larson is newly confirmed cast member Daniela Melchior, who rose to fame in last year's The Suicide Squad. Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges (Tej Parker), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) are all expected to return, too.

While we wait to see whether they will, make sure to catch up on the franchise with our guide on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order – because, no, they were not released in chronological order.