Jason Momoa teases Fast 10 villain team-up with Charlize Theron's Cipher

Jason Momoa has dropped some more hints about his role in the next Fast and Furious movie. The actor is set to play the antagonist in Fast 10, previously describing his character as a "very flamboyant bad boy".

"He's amazing. He's ornery. He's misunderstood," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight when asked to describe his character.

"I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never – I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing."

Theron plays Cipher in the franchise, joining in 2017 for Fate of the Furious and reprising the role in F9. The character is a criminal mastermind and cyberterroist who is an enemy of Dom's (Vin Diesel) team.

"I'm excited I'm working with Vin," Momoa added, hinting at plenty of action scenes with his co-star. "I'm excited I'm working with Charlize."

The franchise is set to conclude in a two-part finale, directed by F9 helmer Justin Lin, which will see Momoa, Diesel, and Theron joined by Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Ludacris. The Suicide Squad actor Daniela Melchior also recently joined the cast.

Momoa can next be seen in the Netflix movie Slumberland, which is due to be released later this year, and Aquaman 2 (officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), which arrives in theaters in March 2023.