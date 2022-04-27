Fast 10 stops filming after losing its director over creative differences

Fast 10 has come to a screeching halt – for now. Director Justin Lin has left the project over reported "creative differences." The May 19, 2023 release date isn’t expected to move, however.

Deadline reports that Lin – who directed the fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth Fast movies – has "ultimately decided to step away from the franchise due to creative differences" but the parting of the ways was "amicable."

In a statement released on Twitter, Lin said, "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast 10, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases."

Lin continued, “On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”

Fast 10 will now take a "brief pause" while a new director is found. The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit has namechecked F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious) and David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw) as names that have been mentioned.

The Universal movie, set to be the first in a two-part conclusion to the franchise, had only just started filming in the past few days.

Charlize Theron, who plays villain Cipher, has recently debuted her new look for the movie. She’s teaming up with Fast newcomer Jason Momoa, who told Entertainment Tonight that he’s "excited" to be working with Theron.

