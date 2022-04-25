Fast 10 star Charlize Theron reveals first look at Cipher's return – and yes, she's got another new hairdo

Fast 10 star Charlize Theron has unveiled the first look at her character Cipher's return – and yes, she's sporting yet another new hairdo.

Taking to Instagram recently, the Oscar winner shared two photos from the set of the upcoming action sequel. In one, we see her leaning up against wall and smirking smugly at the camera, with two men crumpled either side of her. In the other, she seems to be looking over some electronic equipment, getting into the role of tech-savvy villain, as crew members dart around behind her.

When Cipher was first introduced in the franchise back in 2017's The Fate and the Furious, she had long, platinum blonde dreadlocks. When she came back in F9 in 2021, she was seen rocking a super short crop with blunt bangs. In Fast 10 – or Fast X, as it's officially titled – Cipher looks to have adopted a wavy chin-length style instead.

"She's back, baby," Theron wrote alongside the black-and-white snaps.

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) A photo posted by on

Originally scheduled to release during Easter Weekend 2023, Fast 10 – geared up to be the penultimate chapter in the series – will now come out in cinemas on May 19 next year.

Joining Theron in the movie are Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel, back as siblings Mia and Dom Toretto respectively, and new cast members Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Daniela Melchior, who rose to fame in last year's The Suicide Squad. Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) are all expected to return, too.

While we wait to see whether they will, make sure to catch up on the franchise with our guide on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order – because, no, they were not released in chronological order.