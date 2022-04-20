Fast and Furious 10 official title revealed as Fast X enters production

Fast10 your seatbelts! Fast and Furious 10, officially titled Fast X, is now in production.

The tenth installment in the Fast franchise comes just two years after F9, which made a whopping $726 million at the global box office. Justin Lin, who helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, returns to direct.

Vin Diesel is, of course, returning as Dominic Toretto, with Charlize Theron reprising her role from F9. A few new additions to the cast include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior.

Dwayne Johnson announced last summer that he wouldn't be back to close out the franchise, stating that he wishes the cast and crew "the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies that they will do without me." This further fueled rumors of a feud between Johnson and Diesel, with the latter stating that the feud was orchestrated on purpose.

Diesel told Total Film back in 2020 that the new film will be split into two parts, later confirming in a press conference a two-part release is necessary "because there's so much ground to cover." Fast and Furious 11 will be the final installment in the multi-million dollar blockbuster franchise.

Part one of Fast X is set to hit theaters in the United States on May 19, 2023. Part two is rumored to be released in 2024. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022.