First look at Stranger Things' Joe Keery and Ted Lasso's Juno Temple in Fargo season 5

Fargo season 5 is officially coming this fall – and we have our first look at characters played by Stranger Things' Joe Keery, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, and more.

Set in the Midwest in 2019, Temple plays housewife Dot, whose mysterious past catches up with her and finds her on the run from the law. Hot on her heels is local sheriff Roy Tillman (Mad Men's Jon Hamm) and his son Gator (Keery).

The new season's cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh as Dot's mother-in-law Lorraine, who's always disapproved of her son's wife – and who also happens to be the CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country. Black Mirror's David Rysdahl plays Dot's well-meaning husband Wayne and Dave Foley is Lorraine's legal counsel, who is enlisted to help Dot – but Dot can look out for herself.

(Image credit: FX)

Based on the 1996 movie of the same name directed by the Coen brothers, Fargo first aired in 2014. Each season of the anthology series has had a different cast and storyline, as well as taking place in a different setting and era. Most recently, 2020's season 4 was set in '50s Kansas City and followed a gang war for control of the city. It starred Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, and Ben Whishaw.

Previous seasons have taken place in the '00s, present-day, and the '70s, and starred Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Fargo season 5 premieres on FX on November 21. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.