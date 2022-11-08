Fargo season 5 adds Kids in the Hall star Dave Foley to cast

Sketch comedy legend Dave Foley has joined the cast of Fargo season 5 as a series regular.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Foley is set to play Danish Graves, the in-house counsel and prime advisor to self-made billionaire and business leader Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh).

Set in the Midwest in 2019, the tagline for Fargo season 5 asks: "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Foley joins previously announced Stranger Things star Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris (New Girl), and Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever). Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Jon Hamm are set to lead the upcoming season.

The show's first season was directly inspired by the 1996 Coen brothers film of the same name, and takes place in the same fictional universe. Each season features a different cast of characters along with a brand new plot, and has earned over 226 award nominations. Season 4 took place in 1950, and starred Chris Rock as crime boss Loy Cannon, who fights for control over Kansas City Missouri with rival mobster Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman).

Dave Foley is best known for his almost 40-year tenure in Canadian sketch comedy troupe Kids in the Hall, which just had a special revival season on Amazon Prime Video. The new season earned a Hollywood Critics Association Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series or Special and has a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Foley also starred alongside the late Phil Hartman in the NBC sitcom Newsradio, and would go on to pop up in various hit TV shows including Will & Grace, Scrubs, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Hot in Cleveland. The actor also voiced Flik in Disney's A Bug's Life, starred alongside a pre-Mummy fame Brendan Fraser in Blast from the Past, and played a wrongfully accused murder in the underrated black comedy The Wrong Guy.

