Far Cry 6 leaks on PSN store with a 2021 release date, cover art, and Giancarlo Esposito

A Far Cry 6 leak on Hong Kong's PlayStation Store has seemingly revealed the key art, setting, synopsis, and release date for an upcoming sequel in Ubisoft's first-person shooter series.

The listing for the game appears to confirm that Giancarlo Esposito (a.k.a Gus Fring from Breaking Bad) will be Far Cry 6's new central villain.

There's also details explaining how this next title in the franchise will be launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X in addition to PS4 and Xbox One, with a free next-gen upgrade available for anyone who purchases a copy of the game on the latter systems.

Far Cry 6 page just show up on PS HK Store. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/LXZ1EhGykGJuly 10, 2020

The accompanying description for Far Cry 6 on the PSN page reads as follows:

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.



FIGHT FOR FREEDOM

Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation



YARA TORN APART

Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara



GUERRILLA FIREPOWER

Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground"

Esposito himself, clearly seen on the accompanying cover art, was teasing his involvement with a major game just a few weeks ago. It appears that the project he was referring to was this one.

Ubisoft itself hasn't confirmed anything Far Cry shaped as of yet, nor offered comment on this latest leak, but the publisher's Ubisoft Forward event is taking place this Sunday in lieu of an E3 2020 press conference. If this Far Cry 6 blowout is indeed legitimate, then we'll likely hear more about it then.

For more, check out all the biggest upcoming games of 2020 on the way.