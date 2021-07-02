Fantastic Four cast announcement won't be "soon," Kevin Feige says

A Fantastic Four cast announcement isn't on the horizon just yet, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said.

"I don't think it's soon," he told ET Online. "This [the Black Widow premiere] is our first red carpet event in two years. We'll see what happens with upcoming gatherings and fan events where we can release more news. I hope sometime in the near future."

Fantastic Four was first announced back at the Disney investors' call event in December 2020. Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is set to helm the movie, which doesn't currently have a release date or any plot details – but does have a logo.

The MCU take on Marvel's First Family will be the third iteration of the superhero squad in recent years. The first Fantastic Four movie starred future Captain America Chris Evans as the Human Torch, along with Jessica Alba as the Invisible Woman, Ioan Gruffudd as Mister Fantastic, Michael Chiklis as the Thing, and Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom. The cast returned for its sequel, Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The next version of the team was 2015's Fantastic Four, which saw Whiplash star Miles Teller as Mister Fantastic, House of Cards' Kate Mara as the Invisible Woman, Killmonger actor Michael B. Jordan as the Human Torch, and Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell as the Thing, with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' Toby Kebbell as Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four characters used to belong to the Fox side of the Marvel universe, but Disney's acquisition of the company means the team can finally join the MCU – along with the X-Men, though no plans for mutants to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been announced just yet.

Fantastic Four is far from the only Marvel project headed our way. On the big screen, this year sees the release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. Meanwhile, Disney Plus will stream the TV shows What If…?, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel in 2021.

While Fantastic Four doesn't currently have a release date, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 to find out what's coming next for the MCU