New Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer teases a showdown between Dumbledore and Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore has a new trailer, and it's teasing magic, mayhem, and a major, long-awaited showdown.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and the recast Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, taking over from Johnny Depp) finally come face to face – and a brewing magical war ratchets up the intensity as wands are drawn and spells fly. Ezra Miller's Credence Barebone can be seen battling Dumbledore, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is back, there are fantastical creatures, and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) even has a wand. In fact, there's so much going on in the action-packed trailer it's almost hard to keep up.

Along with the trailer, the film also got a new poster, and you can check it out below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The official synopsis for the film, per Warner Bros., reads: "Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, and Katherine Waterston also return to their roles of Queenie Goldstein, Theseus Scamander, and Tina Goldstein respectively, while David Yates directs.

The film will release in theaters this April 8. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store for us.