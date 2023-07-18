Fan-made Mandalorian game concept looks agonizingly good

A talented UI artist has mocked up a game based on The Mandalorian, and it looks fantastic.

EA Dice user interface technical artist Gav has taken their attention away from Battlefield and into a galaxy far, far away with their work below. There's four mocked-up screenshots based on a Mandalorian game showcasing elements like the start screen, helmet customization, a photo mode, and even a base UI overlay for gameplay.

THE MANDALORIAN | WAY OF THE WARRIOR Back at it again making mockups for games that don't exist. Here's some UX/UI art & design practice I've been doing in recent days.🧵For more info pic.twitter.com/0IriH8hvCfJuly 17, 2023 See more

The entire thing looks sublime, and crystal clear to parse at a glance. There's very little going on to distract the player from the awe-inspiring Mandalorian helmet on the game's start screen, and the UI is cleverly positioned in the gameplay shot so as to not distract from the player being able to clearly see past the titular character and off into the distance.

This isn't even the first time we've seen a fan-made Mandalorian game. Someone made a pretty flashy third-person shooter based on the Disney Plus series all the way back in mid-2021, and the nature of the found footage-style recording of the gameplay even had some viewers convinced it was a real, leaked game for a good while.

For now though, we'll sadly have to keep dreaming about a hypothetical Mandalorian game at some point in the future. Keep in mind though that if it's Star Wars action games you're after, Respawn is making a Star Wars FPS, and that's aside from clear hints that the studio is developing a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel at the same time.

