Fan creates movie-style trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and its incredible

One immensely talented fan has paid tribute to Final Fantasy 7 Remake with a brilliant movie-style trailer.

Its maker, CosyFinch (opens in new tab) shared their creation on the Final Fantasy subreddit (opens in new tab) along with the message: "What if Remake was a blockbuster movie instead of a game? It's finished, Merry Christmas," And it's a pretty epic early Christmas present if you happen to be a fan of Cloud and co.

Just like the promotional material for any major Hollywood production, the trailer splices together powerful moments from the story with all-out action sequences. The tension steadily builds throughout, culminating in a brief glimpse of Cloud's archenemy Sephiroth, and will ultimately leave you with a burning desire to buy a ticket and some popcorn and settle in for the full show. Needless to say, when it comes to creating trailers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Square Enix should definitely give CosyFinch a call.

Adding immensely to the epic feel of the trailer is the music, which comes courtesy of composer Alex Moukala, whose remixes of Final Fantasy 14 songs have earned him a huge following over the past few years. Back in August, he revealed he's "composing music full-time for several amazing videogames".

The response to CosyFinch's efforts has been overwhelmingly positive. "Man, that trailer was epic! Definitely made me want to revisit the remake," one Final Fantasy fan (opens in new tab) wrote on Twitter, while another (opens in new tab) described it as "absolutely incredible". If you're keen to see what all the fuss is about, you can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's next chapter is expected to launch "next winter". 2023 will also see the arrival of the next main entry in the series Final Fantasy 16, which has a confirmed release date of June 22, 2023.

