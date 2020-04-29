Fallout 76 Purveyor location - where to find Purveyor Murmrgh

If you're confused about the Fallout 76 Purveyor location, it's because Purveyor Murmrgh has moved. The moley dealer in legendary weapons has had a rethink on floor space since the Wastelanders update and has relocated in Fallout 76 to a more accessible location for ease of trading.

Fallout 76 Purveyor new location

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Fallout 76 Purveyor location used to be Berkeley Springs station in the Mire, but that's not a great place to get too, especially for newer players. The new and upgraded location is the Rusty Pick in the ash heap region of the Fallout 76 map:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

This new Purveyor location isn't just easier to reach and basically a bit more central on the map, but the old miner's bar has had a useful remodeling. As well as Purveyor Murmrgh moving in and bring the Legendary Exchange and a stash box like before, there's now a full set of benches so you can scrap, craft and repair anything you need when you stop off.

Of course, you've still got to take a gamble on the legendary boxes she's selling. If my current run of luck is anything to go by you'll need a lot of scrip to get anything worth keeping.

