Fallout 76 bobblehead locations: find those tiny Vault Boys and boost your SPECIAL skills

If you want a handy buff then knowing where to find Fallout 76 bobbleheads is a handy thing to have. There are countless little wobbly Vault Boy figures scattered around the world that can activate an hour-long buff when 'used'. You can find 20 different bobbleheads in total, and keep to hand to boost various attributes when you need them.

Fallout 76 bobbleheads are a bit like Fallout 76 Power armor, in that they randomly spawn across hundreds of different Fallout 76 locations. So you might not always find one, or someone else could beat you to it. At least this Fallout 76 bobbleheads guide should make it a little easier. It's broken down into the separate Fallout 76 regions and feature five of the most common spawn points in each to find a bobblehead. So if you're heading off to a nuclear strike or a tough mission and want to nudge the odds in your favour, have a poke about and see what you can turn up.

