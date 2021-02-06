Fall Guys is running a double-crown promotion this weekend

Surprise! Mediatonic has dropped a surprise Double Crown Weekend for Fall Guys .

While promising "1 win = 2 crowns all weekend", the double-crown promotion won't help you secure that elusive win, of course – that's all still up to you, brave jelly bean. But it does mean that you'll get twice the spoils should you get lucky over the weekend.

THIS IS LIVE NOW!ALL WEEKEND!LET'S GOOOO FARM SOME CROWNS!🧑‍🌾👑👑February 5, 2021

The double-crown event comes at the same time as the Pegwin Challenge, which tasks observant jelly beans to report all sightings of Bert the Pegwin and take him over the line and qualify. Snap a clip of you doing so, and you'll grab your own Magic Dragon suit.

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic says it is working to get the game available on "every major platform". Though the battle royale smash is currently only available on PS4, PS5 via backwards compatibility, and PC, rumours have consistently swirled about it coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles... partly because the Xbox Game Pass Instagram account recently said the game was coming to the service .

"We haven't said much about the roadmap for this, but what we can say is we want this to reach as many people as possible," Mediatonic co-founder Dave Bailey recently said. "We want it to come to every major platform, and we're working hard to achieve that."

As for crossplay? "If we do that right, that can be a superpower for other ambitions around original games," Bailey added.

While Fall Guys isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass just yet, we wouldn't give up hope, though. Xbox, Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital have all been very careful in how they're wording their responses, and while there's no official word just yet, after a runaway launch on PlayStation and Steam, it wouldn't be strange for Fall Guys to expand to a new platform.