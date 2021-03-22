Falcon and The Winter Soldier: New Captain America actor reveals how he’s making the role his own

Goodbye Steve Rogers, hello John Walker. A new Captain America has been introduced in Falcon and The Winter Soldier – and actor Wyatt Russell has broken down the differences between his iteration and Chris Evans’ Cap.

"He's been thrust into this role as Captain America and he's going to do it his way, and he wants to do it right. But his way is a very specific way that he has learned through being basically a trained human hunter," Russell told USA Today, hinting at an edge to the character behind his smirk in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere.

Russell also described Evans’ character, as if there was ever any doubt, as "a really different version of Captain America." That even extends to his physique. As Russell describes it, John Walker isn’t larger-than-life, but someone who is “normal [and] in shape.”

The viewers’ gut reaction to seeing someone else in Cap’s star-spangled shoes is something that’s going to play into Russell’s take on the character.

"Who else can play Captain America like Chris Evans? Nobody. And what's good about this show is that it takes that in hand, where it's like, ‘Well, who else is going to play Captain America? This guy?"

As it turns out, he might be the only guy playing Captain America in the MCU’s future. Recent reports linking Chris Evans with a return as Steve Rogers have been shot down by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. We better get used to the new boy in blue. He’s sticking around – for a little while, anyway.

