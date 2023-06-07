The first trailer for Expendables 4 has arrived.

Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia.

"Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table," the official synopsis reads. "But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning."

Scott Waugh (Need for Speed) directs from a screenplay penned by Kurt Wimmer (Total Recall), Tad Daggerhart (Red Menace), and Max Adams based on a story by Spenser Cohen (Moonfall), Wimmer, and Daggerhart.

The first Expendables movie came out in 2010, with sequels following in 2012 and 2014. Barney Ross (Stallone) leads the Expendables, and the group's missions have included overthrowing a Latin American dictator, seeking revenge against a rival mercenary, and dealing with a ruthless arms dealer.

All three movies starred Lundgren and Couture alongside Statham and Stallone, and the series has also featured appearances from big names like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Harrison Ford.

Expendables 4 is set to hit theaters on September 22, 2023.