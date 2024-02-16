Exclusive Disney Lorcana reveal shows off a big change for Enchanted cards in Into the Inklands

Fancy an exclusive Disney Lorcana reveal from Into the Inklands, its latest expansion? Well, seeing as you asked so nicely, here are some previously unseen cards. Our treat.

To be precise, this Disney Lorcana reveal shows off six new 'Enchanted' cards that'll be appearing this March for Into the Inklands. They mark a first for what is fast becoming one of the best card games; items and locations are joining characters for the Enchanted treatment.

You'll find these cards below. Like most Disney Lorcana sets, they span decades of Disney history – everything from the Sorcerer's Hat to a Solar Galleon from Treasure Planet. Lorcana co-designer Steve Warner notes, "Disney movies are packed with iconic items, locations, and songs that people love and remember years later. Our goal with Enchanted cards is to capture and remind people of that special and emotional connection they have with their favorite Disney moments."

As you may have noticed, these cards have a different style to other Disney Lorcana entries. That's because all Enchanteds are, in the words of art lead Matt Eng, "meant to stand out from all other cards in the set and be a celebration of the cards [they are] based on. They typically amp up the scenes shown in the original card art through more dynamic action and color… We want the Enchanted cards to have an art style that jumps out when players open a booster pack and is obviously different from the other cards while staying true to the overall look of Disney Lorcana."

Thanks to the exploration theme of Into the Inklands, these particular cards are a little more impressionistic. Eng says the team "thought it would be appropriate for the Enchanted cards to have a more traditionally painted look, similar to the style of classic explorers’ portraits. Instead of linework, you'll see more painterly marks.

"Each set’s Enchanted card art style will continue to evolve to be a reflection of the theme and narrative of that set. We believe by doing so, we add more strength to the storytelling as well as artistic variety available to players' and collectors’ individual tastes in art."

Into the Inklands is available later this month in local game stores (February 23), and will get a general release on March 8.

