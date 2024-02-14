Disney Lorcana's new expansion proves that this isn't a flash in the pan

There's a graveyard of trading card games that fizzle out before they can pick up steam, but if Into the Inklands is anything to go by, that won't happen to Disney Lorcana.

Ever since it was announced, Lorcana has been making waves. Whether it's the exceptional sales that saw it go out of stock everywhere or success that's given publisher Ravensburger enough confidence to drop four expansions per year, this has been one of the biggest tabletop releases in a long time. And thanks to the new mechanics seen throughout Into the Inklands (its latest expansion), I don't think that's novelty talking. If Disney Lorcana keeps on like this, it's here to stay.

A sea change?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

The biggest change being introduced with this add-on can be found in the title – those titular 'Inklands.' These are location cards that can be visited by your characters, used for special effects, or utilized as easy point-scorers.

Available via booster packs and both starter decks for Into the Inklands ('Dogged and Dynamic', along with 'Plenty of Pluck'), locations are the first big change to Lorcana's mechanics since it launched in 2023. The last expansion, Rise of the Floodborn, kept the status quo; by contrast, this one adds a fresh mechanical layer over the top of what is fast becoming one of the best card games.

Weighing in on the new starter decks (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) In terms of how Into the Inklands' precons handle, I'm a big fan of 'Plenty of Pluck.' Led by Moana and Scrooge McDuck, this red/blue deck feels very in-keeping with the original launch's Emerald & Ruby pack that I call 'the Dickhead Deck.' (Basically, it's all about harassing foes and making an absolute nuisance of yourself, largely by forcing rivals to lose their Lore points.) Dogged Determination is good too, but it doesn't stand out quite as much.

Even though it's a simple concept overall, they do plenty to reinvigorate play (particularly if you're interested in more competitive games). While I have concerns that this might upset the balance with older pre-made decks, they're a promising sign that Disney Lorcana isn't a flash in the pan.

However, in keeping with Lorcana's accessible nature, it's not a complex shakeup. Although it's a shame that the location rules are found in the quick start guide rather than on cards themselves like almost everything else in the game, they're still very easy to get your head around. When in use, locations earn you one or more points at the start of each turn just for… well, being there. Some locations feature special abilities too, allowing you to shift the balance of power ever so slightly in your favor. As an example, Moana's island home of Motunui can 'reincarnate' defeated characters for use as ink.

New strategies

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Speaking of characters, a few of the new additions possess bonuses that are only activated when they 'move' to a location. While you'll have to pay to get them there, these abilities can be devastating if timed well. The Kakamora (coconut-wearing raiders from Moana) cause opponents to lose a point when their power is activated, for example. Hei Hei the chicken does the same thing.

Yes, I'm concerned that players using locations will have an advantage over someone relying on older Disney Lorcana starter decks. The opportunity to gain lore without doing anything at all is powerful, after all. But in fairness, I suppose this does put a massive target on a location's back. And because they're so easy to get rid of (foes can attack them without taking damage in return), they become a priority as soon as they're deployed.

The main job of a rule system... is to be a strong frame, like a house frame, so that it can hold a nice roof and floors and furniture Ryan Miller, Disney Lorcana co-designer

In essence, locations present a massive change for Lorcana despite being so simple. It's very much in-line with designer Ryan Miller's comment when the game launched last year; he told us in an interview that he wanted the core rules to always be simple and act as a skeleton you can hang other things from. More specifically, "the main job of a rule system, in my opinion, other than fun and that sort of thing, is to be a strong frame, like a house frame, so that it can hold a nice roof and floors and furniture."

Judging by Into the Inklands, the team is succeeding at that – and I honestly can't wait to see more.

For more recommendations on what to play next, be sure to check out our guides on the best board games and the best tabletop RPGs.