Every GTA 6 theory and 'leak' about the map and more are being parodied in real time by pranksters who have moved onto GTA 7

GTA 6 community theories and discoveries are being parodied by people who have already moved onto GTA 7.

Rockstar's next game is just about the most anticipated thing on the planet right now, so there were always going to be wild community discoveries and theories surrounding GTA 6. Some of these include GTA 6 sleuths thinking they've discovered the in-game map, or some dedicated fans putting together GTA 6 from trailer snippets, for example.

This has all, somewhat predictably, lead into jokes about discoveries surrounding GTA 7, a game that most definitely hasn't been announced or confirmed. A common theme is jokes around the in-game map, as you can see in the series of Reddit posts below, which are probably parodying the GTA 6 community really honing in on the upcoming game's map over the last few weeks.

And yes, this is a dedicated GTA 7 subreddit we're pulling these from. Elsewhere on the subreddit, we've got the very common 'my relative works at Rockstar'-style jokes, which, truth be told, haven't really been a thing in online communities for a fair few years now, but everyone still probably remembers someone claiming their uncle worked at Nintendo back in the day.

And, of course, we've got easter egg parody posts. The planet will probably be a burned-out husk well before we ever get around to Red Dead Redemption 5 - especially considering the rate at which Rockstar makes games - but it would be nice if John Marston's descendant got to use some fine china.

You can hardly blame GTA 6 fans for honing in on the smallest details to glean information about the new game - especially when GTA 6's reveal date was actually teased in a GTA Online t-shirt months ago. When you've got that to go off, what won't fans look into with a magnifying glass?

Hell, even we've been doing our own theorizing over the most minute details from GTA 6's debut trailer earlier this month. Check out our GTA 6 trailer breakdown guide for a full look at some of the tinier details you might've completely missed at first glance.

