GTA 6 sleuths uncover the most believable map tease yet by zooming into one piece of key art way too many times

GTA 6 fans are convinced they’ve found Leonida’s map, not in the first trailer, but in one piece of artwork Rockstar Games has posted online.

A fan has taken to one of the upcoming game’s dedicated subreddits to post some artwork with a theory in tow. While a map isn’t really anywhere to be seen at a glance, the Reddit user reveals you can see a blurry version of one when you zoom into the bottom-right corner. If, like me, you’re squinting at the screen to make it all out, another fan has gone the extra mile to zoom in and enhance everything and, yep, that does look like a map.

There is a lot of speculation that the official GTA 6 Artwork has the official map within it.So I decided to take the matter in my own handsHere's a direct view and color correction to make the supposed map more visible and a comparison between the mapping project that was… pic.twitter.com/1Tda8rCGf1December 16, 2023 See more

While GTA 6’s various subreddits have been filled with wild theories for a while now – one of the more recent map leaks came from someone claiming to be a former Rockstar cleaner – some other titbits have fans excited.

Rockstar has placed a few teasers recently that the community’s dedicated sleuths have picked up on. Just recently, a t-shirt available in GTA Online was found to include the release date of the first GTA 6 trailer. In fact, the very same shirt also has a release date of the game itself that could prove to be true.

Fans have been excited for more details on the next GTA game for a while now, though the map has remained a popular source of theory-crafting. In fact, one community is already using everything they can get their hands on, from leaks to official trailers, to piece together the GTA 6 map before it’s officially revealed. How closely will their estimate resemble the map as it appears in the image above? We need only wait and see.

The GTA 6 trailer confirmed what we already knew: that GTA 6 leak was never anything to worry about, and leaks are very often pointless.