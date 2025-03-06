Star of Netflix thriller show reveals sudden cancellation after two seasons: “Such a bummer”

News
By
published

The Recruit season 3 has been canned by Netflix, as revealed by a cast member on social media

Noah Centineo in The Recruit season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

Mere weeks after the second season arrived on Netflix, The Recruit has been cancelled. First revealed by one of the show’s stars, the platform has since confirmed the decision, ending the thriller series after season 2's twist ending.

Word broke of The Recruit receiving an untimely dismissal from Colton Dunn, a co-star on the TV show. "The Recruit has been cancelled y'all. Such a bummer. Thanks if you watched," he wrote on Threads, adding that he’s now available for work.

Netflix then gave confirmation to TVLine. The series starred Noah Centineo, of To All The Boys fame, as the fresh-faced CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks who becomes drawn into various diplomatic nightmare through his cases.

The Recruit: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Recruit: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

The eight-episode first season arrived in December 2022, jumping straight in at number three on Netflix's own charts, remaining in the top 10 for eight weeks in total. The second season, slightly shorter at six episodes, premiered this past January, landing in second place this time on the streaming service's in-house metrics.

The 2023 Hollywood strikes caused some delays to The Recruit season 2, hence the almost three-year gap between new episodes. It wound up in the relatively undesirable position of playing second fiddle to The Night Agent, another episodic bit of espionage on Netflix that's proven to be a smash.

Creator Alexi Hawley, who's worked on several successful shows including Castle and The Rookie, was optimistic about getting another renewal in an interview with Deadline for season 2. "There’s a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah; I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is," he said. "So, I’m feeling super positive about it, as positive as you can feel in this town at this time."

Alas, it wasn't to be. You can check out both seasons of The Recruit on Netflix now, and we have a list of all the other cancelled TV shows so far in 2025.

See more TV Shows News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent season 2
Despite a divisive Rotten Tomatoes score, one of Netflix's most watched shows of all time The Night Agent hits the #1 spot with second season
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent season 2
The Night Agent season 2 ending explained: Who dies in the Netflix show? Will there be a season 3?
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent season 2
The Night Agent season 3 features stunts that the lead star "can't believe Netflix signed off on" as he confirms that the "insane" first episode has already filmed
The Old Man
Another critically acclaimed TV show with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has been canceled - and this time it's a spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent
The Night Agent star admits that he isn't too concerned about it being one of Netflix's most watched shows of all time: "If the whole world hated it but all the crew was proud of it, I'd be fine"
Halo
Halo gets a surprise new streaming home on Netflix – but what does that mean for season 3?
Latest in Thriller Shows
Noah Centineo in The Recruit season 2
Star of Netflix thriller show reveals sudden cancellation after two seasons: “Such a bummer”
Just One Look
A new "edge-of-your-seat" Harlan Coben thriller series has been quietly added to Netflix
Yellowjackets season 3
Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4's shock character death is a loss for the show, but proves the series is learning from season 2's mistakes
Yellowjackets
Who killed *spoiler* in Yellowjackets season 3? All our theories, explained
You season 5
The first clip for Netflix thriller series You season 5 teases Joe Goldberg's chilling return to New York
Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro in Zero Day
Robert De Niro's new Netflix series is being called everything from "addictive" to "dull" as it debuts to mixed reviews and a low Rotten Tomatoes score
Latest in News
Cities: Skylines 2
Cities: Skylines 2 on console is still delayed at least until summer as devs work on "improving performance and stability"
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot showing a group of medieval men sitting at a table with food, cheering together with wooden mugs of beer lifted high
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting its new 1.2 update soon, and it sounds absolutely massive as Warhorse reveals there are "34 pages of patch notes"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
The Last of Us season 2 will tell "a different version" of the story, but Neil Druckmann loves the changes they've made: "Its DNA is in there"
Noah Centineo in The Recruit season 2
Star of Netflix thriller show reveals sudden cancellation after two seasons: “Such a bummer”
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Charlie Cox breaks silence on Born Again killing off the "heartbeat of the MCU": "You have to have a reason for remaking the show"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again premiere features a small MCU cameo you may have missed
More about thriller shows
Just One Look

A new "edge-of-your-seat" Harlan Coben thriller series has been quietly added to Netflix
Yellowjackets season 3

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4's shock character death is a loss for the show, but proves the series is learning from season 2's mistakes
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot showing a group of medieval men sitting at a table with food, cheering together with wooden mugs of beer lifted high

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting its new 1.2 update soon, and it sounds absolutely massive as Warhorse reveals there are "34 pages of patch notes"
See more latest
Most Popular
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot showing a group of medieval men sitting at a table with food, cheering together with wooden mugs of beer lifted high
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting its new 1.2 update soon, and it sounds absolutely massive as Warhorse reveals there are "34 pages of patch notes"
Cities: Skylines 2
Cities: Skylines 2 on console is still delayed at least until summer as devs work on "improving performance and stability"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
The Last of Us season 2 will tell "a different version" of the story, but Neil Druckmann loves the changes they've made: "Its DNA is in there"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again premiere features a small MCU cameo you may have missed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows' DLC will take place after the main game's "definite ending" in a "spookier" location, creative director says
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Charlie Cox breaks silence on Born Again killing off the "heartbeat of the MCU": "You have to have a reason for remaking the show"
Metaphor: ReFantazio&#039;s protagonist smiles at his fairy companion, Gallica in an anime-style cutscene.
After dominating 2024 with Sonic, Persona, Yakuza, and Metaphor, Sega is the first company to become the year's best-rated publisher 3 times
Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World
“The reveal was a big mistake”: MCU fans pick the twists they wish Marvel movie trailers didn’t spoil beforehand
Ultima Online
As Ultima Online approaches its 28th birthday, former creative lead reveals what it takes for an MMO to last for decades, and why they sometimes fail: "Content does not last forever"
Link and Epona
A Zelda movie is finally happening, but Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto used to adamantly oppose the idea even "if Steven Spielberg himself" wanted to do it