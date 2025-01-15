Severance creator explains why reading fan theories about the Apple TV show can be so "overwhelming": "Sometimes I have to stop"

While Dan Erickson "gets excited by the creativity" of fans' theories surrounding hit Apple TV Plus thriller Severance, the showrunner admits that he does also find them a little intimidating to read.

Released back in 2022, the series centers on Mark (Adam Scott), Irving (John Turturro), and Dylan (Zach Cherry), three happy-enough office employees who work for a biotech company called Lumon. Before they signed on, each of them underwent a procedure that splits their consciousnesses between their personal lives and work – something Macrodata refiner Mark is particular glad of, having lost his wife Gemma.

But their colleague disappear and a rebellious new starter Helly (Britt Lower) joins the team, they start to realize the downsides of living a compartmentalized existence. With that, the quartet band together to find out more about their mysterious employer.

"Ben and I did a lot of work before the show ever came out, before we even got into production on season 1, [when it comes to] figuring out a lot of the answers," Erickson tells SFX magazine. "So there's a lot more that we know, that we've known from the beginning, that we've not revealed on screen – and some of it we may never reveal on screen.

"People can continue to have their own ideas about it and that's part of what makes [Severance] special. I feel like I can read the theories and enjoy them and get excited by the creativity people are bringing to them. Sometimes, though, I have to stop. Sometimes it does get overwhelming to see them all and be like, 'Oh, I wish we could [go in] all these different directions', but they are so fun to read."

When Severance returns on January 17, we'll catch up with the innies following their office breakout in the season 1 finale, and explore the emotional fallout of Irving learning Burt has a partner on the outside, Gemma being alive (and Lumon's wellness counsellor Ms. Casey), and Helly realizing she's actually Helena Eagan, a descendant of Lumon founder Kier Eagan.

For more, check out our picks of the best Apple TV shows streaming now.